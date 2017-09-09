She wouldn’t last 24 hours in Butte, Montana.

Via Daily Mail:

The first openly transgender woman to compete in the race to become Miss Montana USA pageant has revealed what motivated her to enter her first pageant ever: Donald Trump’s election.

Anita Green, 26, will compete among 20 contestants on Sunday night in Missoula. The University Of Montana grad, who made history last year by becoming the first openly transgender person elected as national delegate to a nominating convention, is making her first steps into the world of pageantry.

Green, who is also a member of the executive board of the Missoula County Democrats, thought about entering the competition in the past, but never felt ready until the past presidential election.

I thought about it for a couple of years but I just wasn’t sure I was ready for it,’ Green told Mic.

‘But I can definitely tell you that when Trump was elected into office, I knew that I needed to step up and do this. I was so nervous about this but I knew that I needed to compete. I wanted to be a positive role model in the community and instill a sense of hope within the trans community and give them some positive news.’

Her comments come just a few days after Trump announced his intention to ban transgender people from serving in the military—a policy that has since been frozen temporarily by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Green, who currently works for an organization helping people who have developmental disabilities, has a Bachelor Of Arts in sociology with an emphasis in social justice and inequality, and a minor in communications.

