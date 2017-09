Horrible.

Yashar Ali reported Saturday that, Eric Bolling’s Son, Eric Chase, died last night. At this time the circumstances remain unclear. Chase, was 19 years old and Bolling’s only child.

“Very sad news, Eric Bolling’s son, who was only 19, died last night,” said Ali. “By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking.”

A source close to Eric Bolling also confirmed the news to Mediaite. A different source said the cause of death was suicide.

