Via Daily Caller:

The upcoming South Park video game is taking difficulty levels to a whole new tier by incorporating it into the player character’s skin tone.

In most video games, sex and gender do not affect gameplay in the slightest, and appearances — such as skin tone — are purely aesthetic. This isn’t the case with “The Fractured But Whole.”

In what appears to be a hilarious take on the progressive belief that dark-complexioned people go through life that much harder than their fairer-skinned counterparts, players who opt to play the game at harder difficulty levels will have darker skinned characters.

Race and gender issues have always been part and parcel of South Park’s scripts on the popular TV show. The previous video game, “South Park: The Stick of Truth,” delved into the topic — if only a little — by referencing TV episodes.

