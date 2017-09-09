Make it all about race and politics, not surprisingly, people melt away.

Via NY Post:

TV ratings for the NFL’s Thursday night opener got sacked — again — falling for the fourth straight year.

While the NFL still commands the largest young, male demographic of any programming, the 12 percent decline from last season’s opener can’t make Commissioner Roger Goodell a happy man.

And this season’s game featured marquee New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, but he failed to spark a rise in viewership, as the game drew just a 14.6 rating.

Last year’s game scored a 16.5 rating — which was itself 7 percent lower than the 2015 opener.

The ratings tumble on Thursday is sure to continue the years-long debate over whether the NFL’s ability to draw young male viewers is on a long, cyclical decline.

