Via Daily Caller:

When President Donald Trump ended Tuesday an executive amnesty for illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, immigration activists said it would rob beneficiaries of a chance to contribute to the only home they’ve ever known.

The wind down of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) also strips the program’s recipients — known as “Dreamers” — of a little-known method to obtain green cards.

The Department of Homeland Security angered many DACA recipients when, in response to Trump’s order, it announced it would stop issuing special travel permits known as advance parole. Dreamers with advance parole can take short trips outside the U.S. for humanitarian, educational or employment purposes, and then legally return to the country.

The program also has a lesser known function of allowing DACA recipients to circumvent the normal process of becoming a legal permanent resident, and, in some cases, a U.S. citizen.

Keep reading…