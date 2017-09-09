Community agitating at its finest.

Via NY Daily News:

Rev. Al Sharpton’s daughter’s birthday celebration ended in handcuffs early Saturday after she attacked a cabbie in Midtown, police sources said.

Ashley Sharpton, 30, is facing charges of petty larceny and criminal possession of stolen property after she grabbed the keys from a cabbie on W. 48th and Ninth Ave., then shoved and punched the cab driver when he demanded them back.

The clash began just before 1 a.m. on W. 48th St. and Ninth Ave. when Sharpton and three others jumped into a cab, but gave the cab driver different destinations.

The cab driver stopped his car until his passengers could figure out where they were going when Sharpton, who was sitting in the front seat, took the keys from the ignition.

She jumped out of the car and threw the keys – which the cabbie didn’t see. The cab driver approached her, demanding his keys back, when she began shoving him.

Sharpton then ran off. Cops caught up with her about two hours later on W. 46th St. and took her into custody.

She was given a desk appearance ticket and sent home.

Keep reading…