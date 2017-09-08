He had a prior arrest in between of assaulting a child. Sweet fellow.

Via Daily Caller:

Officers of the Dallas Police Department arrested Dominque Alexander on Thursday, the black activist that organized the 2016 anti-police protest in Dallas that left 12 officers shot and five dead.

Alexander faces charges of felony theft, stemming from a previous employer who claims the activist received payments between $2,500 and $30,000 from clients without transferring them to the company, the Dallas Observer reported. Alexander was thrust into the national spotlight in July 2016 after chaos erupted in Dallas during a Black Lives Matter anti-police protest when an angry protestor opened fire on police, killing five and wounding seven. Alexander’s Next Generation Action Network sponsored and helped organize the protest.

“I’m so beyond outraged. This is a bogus-ass charge. It’s ridiculous,” Alexander told the Observer. “This is a civil issue. If I owe this guy money, this is a civil issue.”

