Sticks and stones…

Via Mediate:

There has been a lot of buildup ahead of Ben Shapiro‘s speaking engagement at UC Berkeley. Between the university initially blocking him from its campus and its efforts to limit the crowd size, it’s becoming quite the anticipated event.

Shapiro, conservative author and editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, has stirred controversy on college campuses in the past and was banned from speaking at DePaul University and California State University of Los Angeles, not because he himself or anything he says is controversial, but because students and faculty were simply outraged by his presence.

Ahead of the Sept. 14 speech, UC Berkeley sent out a newsletter to its students and faculty, which went over logistics and security of the event and encouraged those who plan to protest to do so peacefully. But then it said the following:

We are deeply concerned about the impact some speakers may have on individuals’ sense of safety and belonging. No one should be made to feel threatened or harassed simply because of who they are or for what they believe. For that reason, the following support services are being offered and encouraged: Student support services

Employee (faculty and staff) support services

The university has since been mocked for offering such counseling.

