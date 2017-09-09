Joe will take only one scoop of ice-cream.

Via Washington Examiner:

Former Vice President Joe Biden has the nod of approval from his daughter if he decides to run in 2020.

Ashley Biden, who works full time as a designer in Philadelphia, says if her father is in good health she hopes he launches a bid against Donald Trump in 2020.

“If he is in good health, knock on wood, and seeing what the landscape is at the time, yeah, I think he is considering it,” Ashley Biden told Women’s World Daily.

The former vice president’s daughter says his focus is currently on the Biden Foundation and Cancer Moonshot, along with getting other Democrats elected and is taking it “day by day” after the loss of his son Beau, due to brain cancer.

She admitted that they do not talk often about her father running, but said if Biden makes that decision she is ready to lend her support.

“I think we know in a year or two, God willing, we’ll probably speak about it more. Listen, I am in full support. I am so ready for sensible, just good responsible policy that takes an equity for the American people who are from all over. We are a country from immigrants,” she said.

