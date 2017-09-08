This guy just refuses to leave the scene.

Via Free Beacon:

Former President Barack Obama will headline his first fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) since leaving office last January.

The fundraiser will be held in Washington, DC on September 27, CNN reports. Invitations were sent out to party donors on Friday.

The fundraiser is necessary for the DNC, as Chair Tom Perez has struggled to bring in funds since taking the helm of the organization in the wake of the Democrats’ losses in the 2016 elections. July marked the party’s worst month of fundraising since January 2009, when Obama took office, bringing in only $3.8 million. Overall, the DNC has $6.8 million and is $3.4 million in debt.

Keep reading…