No, not too much demonizing.

Via Free Beacon:

New episodes of CBS’s Star Trek: Discovery are inspired by the post-Trump America, with the Klingons set to represent Trump supporters.

The upcoming season of the show will tell the story of a war between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire, which will be a loose allegory for the 2016 election, Entertainment Weekly reported Thursday.

“The allegory is that we really started working on the show in earnest around the time the election was happening,” showrunner Aaron Harberts told EW. “The Klingons are going to help us really look at certain sides of ourselves and our country. Isolationism is a big theme. Racial purity is a big theme. The Klingons are not the enemy, but they do have a different view on things. It raises big questions: Should we let people in? Do we want to change? There’s also the question of just because you reach your hand out to someone, do they have to take it? Sometimes, they don’t want to take it. It’s been interesting to see how the times have become more of a mirror than we even thought they were going to be.”

