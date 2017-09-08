Kaepernick is a ‘model citizen?’ Maybe of Cuba…

Via Daily Caller:

Former New York Daily News writer Shaun King called for a national boycott of the NFL on Friday over its treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

King provided people with four ways to protest the NFL until Kaepernick gets

signed to a team: officially signing up to boycott the NFL, following the #NFLBoycott on Twitter, joining the Facebook community on the boycott and waiting for further instructions.

“So, I’m asking you to join me in boycotting the NFL this year. We will end our boycott when Colin Kaepernick is signed to an NFL roster. It’s that simple. Listen, we have power,” King wrote. “Our money has power. Our viewership has power. Our buying power can sway what companies do or don’t support. But we have to unify and make this power mean something.”

While playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick decided to kneel during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and the ways America oppresses black people. Kaepernick has struggled to get signed ever since then, with team owners wary of having him join their rosters.

“Colin Kaepernick is in the prime of his athletic life. He is in peak physical condition. He is a model citizen. He is a compassionate and generous soul. He was so well-liked by his teammates last season that they voted to give him the team’s highest honor for his performance on and off the field. He has set NFL records,” King said.

