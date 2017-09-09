This why due process is needed.

Via ct post:

The case against a former Sacred Heart University student, accused of making up rape allegations against two football players to gain sympathy from a perspective boyfriend, was continued so that her lawyer can attend psychological evaluation of the young woman.

Nikki Yovino, who left Sacred Heart, is charged with second-degree falsely reporting an incident and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. She is seeking a pretrial diversionary program that could result in the charges against her being dismissed if a judge determines she was suffering from a psychiatric disability.

A psychological evaluation was to be at Southwest Community Mental Health Center here but Yovino’s lawyer said the evaluation was not done because he was not allowed to be present.

“It was unconstitutional,” Mark Sherman told Superior Court Judge Maureen Dennis as Yovino stood beside him.

The judge agreed to allow Sherman to be present during the evaluation and continued the case to Oct. 11.

