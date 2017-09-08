Liberal arts majors.

An anonymous group claims to have hung eight Ku Klux Klan effigies in Bryan Park on Thursday morning.

‘”Ku Klux Klowns’ is the latest project from the anonymous American Activist Collective, INDECLINE,” the group said in a press release. “It was conceptualized in the Spring of 2017 in protest of the White Nationalist uprising in the United States.”

While it has been months in the making, the group tells us it wasn’t until after the violent rally in Charlottesville that the group started looking at Virginia as a place to put the display.

The group says the effigies were hung in Richmond because of “its infamous legacy of being the capital of the Confederate South. It was executed in what is today known as Joseph Bryan Park, the same location of the Gabriel Prosser slave rebellion in 1800.”

They said they scouted the area ahead of time, coming in through the woods overnight to hang the clown dolls.

Police closed the entrances to the park for several hours. The park has since reopened.

Richmond Police released the following statement: “The Richmond Police Department is investigating the display in Bryan Park. It has been removed. No arrests have been made.”

