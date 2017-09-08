And even these are just a small sample.

Via Reason:

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos today criticized the previous administration’s approach to campus sexual assault, accusing it of imposing a “broken system” that mistreats both accused students and rape survivors.

The Obama-era Office for Civil Rights compelled universities to design sexual assault adjudication policies that have deprived students of due process rights and weakened protections for freedom of expression. In a speech this afternoon, DeVos said her department would revise its existing guidance for complying with Title IX, the federal statute at the center of the effort.

DeVos cited several examples of colleges putting students through Kafkaesque quasi-judicial procedures. I promise you they are real. We’ve written about them at Reason.

Keep reading…