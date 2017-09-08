Via Conservative Tribune:

Sometimes, it’s the little things that define presidencies. If you’re Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy or Richard Nixon, for better or worse, that’s not necessarily the case. However, for Barack Obama, one of the moments that crystallized why he frustrated so many Americans came not from anything he did, but rather what he forced a Marine to do for him back in 2013.

Back then, Obama was holding a joint press conference in the White House Rose Garden with Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan when it started to rain.

Instead of holding an umbrella for himself, he decided to have a U.S. Marine hold it for him — something that, as the U.K. Telegraph points out, isn’t necessarily allowed by the Marine Corps‘ regulations.

The “umbrella moment” became a telling faux pas for many Obama doubters, one that cemented their opinion of a man addicted to the trappings of power and utterly lacking in respect for the Armed Forces.

President Trump had his “umbrella moment” on Wednesday as he left the White House to board Marine One. You may notice a bit of a difference in how the two men handled it.

