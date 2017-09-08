Disaster bills shouldn’t have anything else attached, it isn’t right, it’s an excuse to try to get sketchy things passed on the back of needy people.

Via Washington Examiner:

The House on Friday approved a $15.25 billion disaster relief bill that also includes a three-month extension of both federal government funding and borrowing authority, a move that ends the threat of a partial government shutdown at the end of the month.

House passage sends the bill to President Trump for his signature, which could happen today.

The bill, which passed the Senate on Thursday, cleared the House with dozens of Republican defections, but still in time to replenish the depleted Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund that could run dry as early as Friday.

The final vote was 316-90, and all the “no” votes came from Republicans. The GOP split 133-90 in the vote.

