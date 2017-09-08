I’m sure you did.

Hillary Clinton revealed on Thursday some of the different ways she sought to cope with her stunning loss to Donald Trump, including yoga and breathing exercises.

“I did some yoga. Tried alternative nostril breathing, I highly recommend it. It kind of calms you down. And yes, I had my fair share of chardonnay,” Clinton said during an appearance at New York’s Riverside church.

“The two best politicians I know, my husband and Barack Obama, did not think I would lose. So when it happened it just threw me back, and threw me onto my own internal resources,” Clinton said.

