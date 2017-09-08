Why there used to be rules and laws to not allow transitions for minors, particularly pre-pubescent. Because a 12-year-old isn’t mature enough to be able to sort out his feelings, much less make a life-changing decision.

Via Free Beacon:

In an upcoming episode of the Australian “60 Minutes,” a 12-year-old transgender boy details how he began the transition to a become a girl, only to change his mind two years later.

As a young child, Patrick Mitchell had always wanted to be a girl, the Independent reported. “You wish you could just change everything about you, you just see any girl and you say, ‘I’d kill to be like that,'” Mitchell told interviewers.

After speaking with doctors, Mitchell was diagnosed with gender dysphoria and began taking estrogen hormones in anticipation of a full transition. Mitchell grew out his hair and the treatment caused the prepubescent boy to grow a pair of breasts.

When teachers began to call him a girl in class, however, Mitchell began to question if he made the correct decision. “I began to realize I was actually comfortable in my body. Every day I just felt better,” he said.

