Via Free Beacon:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) took a shot at Hillary Clinton for losing to Donald Trump on Thursday night, saying he understood she was upset over losing to “the most unpopular candidate in the history of this country.”

The former Democratic presidential candidate appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” where he discussed the 2016 election and Clinton’s new book What Happened, which delves into her devastating defeat at the hands of Trump.

Colbert questioned Sanders about Clinton’s claim that he caused “lasting damage” to her campaign during the primaries through his attacks against her.

