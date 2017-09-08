He wrote the exoneration letter before he interviewed her or 17 other witnesses.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is calling on former FBI Director James Comey to testify to Congress again after it was revealed Comey drafted a letter exonerating Hillary Clinton before the investigation into her emails was completed.

“This doesn’t add up, and I smell a rat here,” Graham told Fox News on Thursday.

Senators Graham and Grassley of the Senate Judiciary Committee revealed last week that sources told them Comey was drafting a letter clearing Clinton of any wrongdoing weeks before the FBI had interviewed Clinton herself and before they talked to 17 other witnesses.

The letter seems to contradict Comey’s testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee in September 2016, where he told the panel that his “decision [to exonerate Clinton] was made after that because I didn’t know what was going to happen in that interview.”

