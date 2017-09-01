We all do too.

Via Washington Examiner:

As Hillary Clinton gears up for her book tour, some Democrats are fuming that their former presidential nominee is returning to the spotlight.

“The best thing she could do is disappear,” one former Clinton fundraiser and surrogate told The Hill. “She’s doing harm to all of us because of her own selfishness. Honestly, I wish she’d just shut the fuck up and go away.”

Clinton’s memoir, “What Happened,” tells her side of the stunning defeat by Donald Trump. It’s set to be released Tuesday.

In the memoir she derides former FBI Director James Comey for saying she was “extremely careless” for using a private email server while secretary of state.

She blames her Democratic rival Bernie Sanders for inflicting “lasting damage” on her campaign, accusing him of paving the way for Trump’s “Crooked Hillary” campaign.

Clinton also warns Russian President Vladimir Putin “hasn’t had the laugh last yet” after his country’s interference in the election.

