Better late than never…

Via News 24:

London – Britain is sending two military transport planes to the Caribbean on Friday to aid victims of Hurricane Irma as the British Virgin Islands declared a state of emergency.

Two planes loaded with “personnel, supplies and recovery equipment” were to set off on Friday, with one heading to the British Virgin Islands, an archipelago with around 28 000 inhabitants that was subjected to the full force of the mega-storm, a defence ministry spokesperson told AFP.

On the ground, governor Gus Jaspert said he had declared a state of emergency, indicating there had reports of both injuries and deaths during the storm.

“Apart from structural damage, there have sadly been reports of casualties and fatalities,” he said in a recorded message to residents, without giving any details.

In Turks and Caicos, another British territory struck by the hurricane, the disaster agency tweeted: “National shutdown has been declared. All residents & tourists are instructed to stay indoors.”

