No principles, just whatever she thinks is popular and will serve her politically. Which is funny because her spox then goes after Feinstein for questioning the legality of DACA.

Via Daily Caller:

Hillary Clinton tweeted her support for DACA last week, but she said something very different about illegal immigration just three years ago.

“We’ve got to fight with everything we’ve got to #DefendDACA,” Clinton tweeted when news broke that President Trump might end Obama’s executive order.

However, in 2014 — two years after DACA was signed — Clinton asserted that she didn’t think children brought to the United States illegally should be allowed to stay.

“It may be safer but that’s not the answer,” she said in a CNN interview with Christiane Amanpour. “We need to do more to provide border security…they should be sent back as soon as it can be determined where the adults in their families.”

