How does one manage to make it through life being this dumb?

Via Fox News:

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence suggested the devastating hurricanes in Texas and approaching Florida were signs of “Mother Nature’s rage and wrath” at America for electing Donald Trump and not believing in man-made climate change.

Lawrence, who is promoting her new drama “Mother!,” appeared on British network Channel 4 on Wednesday, where she discussed topics ranging from the movie to the gender pay gap and Trump.

“It’s scary,” the actress responded to the interviewer’s assertion that there was “an end-of-days feeling” across the world and especially in the U.S.

“You know, it’s this new language that’s forming. I don’t even recognize it. It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting.”

