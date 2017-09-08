No one is allowed to bust up the narrative.

The former spokesman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign suggested Tuesday that Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein could be primaried for comments about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Feinstein was asked about President Donald Trump’s repeal of DACA on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press Daily.”

“Was DACA legal?” asked host Chuck Todd.

“DACA was [an] executive order,” Feinstein said. “Legal is the law of passage of something. I, you know, there are 10 attorneys general that are prepared to sue. I don’t want to get into that.”

“Your answer indicates, though, that it’s on shaky legal ground,” Todd pressed.

“It is,” Feinstein admitted. “That’s why we need to pass a law. And we should do it.”