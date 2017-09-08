Maybe he should check with his Antifa son? This is a Senator from Virginia who is disputing the Charlottesville police reports? Does he need to be sent the videos? This is why they lost, the complete refusal to accept facts that call out their world view.

Via Daily Caller:

WASHINGTON — Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine says he does not know much about so-called members of “antifascist” (Antifa) groups but says it is unfair to paint them with a broad brush.

When asked by The Daily Caller Thursday if Antifa should be considered a terrorist organization, Kaine replied: “I don’t like broad brushes and I don’t know enough about them to say that they’re terrorists but people who do violent things. The law should take care of them.”

The Department of Homeland Security has called the activities of Antifa “domestic terrorist violence,” according to Politico.

Kaine’s son, Linwood, was arrested back in March at a pro-Trump rally at Minnesota’s state Capitol on misdemeanor charges in connection with lighting smoke bombs.

The younger Kaine was accused of taking part in Antifa activities against Trump supporters.

