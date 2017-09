This lady’s father is on oxygen. She broke down when she realized the last generator was taken. This man insisted she take his.

This lady's father is on oxygen. She broke down when realizing the last generator was taken. This man insisted she take his. God bless them! pic.twitter.com/nCRJXTXEmm — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 8, 2017

God bless them!