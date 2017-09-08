Game on.

Via Daily Mail:

A facial recognition system can identify someone even if their face is covered up.

The Disguised Face Identification (DFI) system uses an AI network to map facial points and reveal the identity of people.

It could eventually help to pick out criminals, protesters, or anyone who hides their identity by covering themselves with masks, scarves or sunglasses.

The software could also see the end of public anonymity, sparking privacy concerns from one academic, who has labelled it authoritarian’.

‘This is very interesting for law enforcement and other organisations that want to capture criminals,’ Amarjot Singh, a researcher at the University of Cambridge who worked on DIF, told Inverse.

‘The potential applications are beyond imagination.’

Led by Mr Singh, the international team of scientists published their research on the pre-print serverarXiv.

DFI uses a deep-learning AI neural network that the team trained by feeding it images of people using a variety of disguises to cover their faces.

The images had a mixture of complex and simple backgrounds to challenge the AI in a variety of scenarios.

The AI identifies people by measuring the distances and angles between 14 facial points – ten for the eyes, three for the lips, and one for the nose.

It uses these readings to estimate the hidden facial structure, and then compares this with learned images to unveil the person’s true identity.

