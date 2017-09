9th Circuit, predictable. Surpreme Court will have find differently.

Via Daily Caller:

The ninth circuit of the U.S. Appeals Court has reportedly ruled against President Donald Trump over the scope of his executive travel ban.

Associated Press is currently reporting, “US appeals court rejects Trump administration’s limited view of who is allowed into the country under travel ban.”

Reuters reports, “U.S. appeals court rules against President Donald Trump over scope of travel ban.”

Keep reading…