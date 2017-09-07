Who is she giving up?

Via Daily Caller:

A former staffer for Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz who fled to Pakistan while under criminal investigation has struck a deal with federal officials to return to the U.S. to appear at an arraignment.

Two former Democratic staffers, Imran Awan and his wife Hina Alvi, both face charges of conspiracy and bank fraud. Alvi who has a warrant for her arrest, struck a deal with prosecutors that would allow her to return to the U.S. for a mandatory court date in October, according to new court documents.

“Because the Court has already scheduled defendant Awan’s continued status hearing for October 6, 2017, at 9:15 am, the government respectfully requests that the Court also summon defendant Alvi to appear for her arraignment on that date and time, or at the earliest available date for the Court thereafter,” the document reads.[…]

Alvi moved to Pakistan after learning the family was the subject of a criminal investigation into their work as IT administrators for House Democrats. On the day of Imran’s arrest, the couple accepted a buyer for one house owned by Hina with an asking price of $618,000 (Hawkshead Dr.) and listed another property for sale at $200,000 (Pembrook Village), according to real estate records.

