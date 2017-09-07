Via Daily Caller:

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that he has not witnessed President Trump or the White House attempting to influence the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential campaign.

“I can say very confidently that I have not detected any whiff of interference with that investigation,” Wray said during a speech at an event hosted by the Intelligence and National Security Alliance in Washington, D.C.

Wray was confirmed as FBI director last month. He replaced James Comey, who Trump fired on May 9. Trump’s firing of Comey has generated allegations that he attempted to quash the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

