One might have guessed from the clear posturing in his tweet.

Yesterday morning the sports media united in praise and sympathy for Seattle Seahawk defensive end Michael Bennett when he tweeted out a story which claimed police had singled him out, pointed their guns at him, threatened to blow his brains out, and detained him in the back of a police car for “doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

That message he posted on Twitter has since been favorited or retweeted 582,000 times.

When I read Bennett’s story yesterday morning, the facts didn’t make sense to me. Bennett alleged that police had responded to reports of shots fired at a Las Vegas casino and while they were responding to reports of an active shooter he alleged they decided to racially profile Bennett and detain and handcuff him because he was a black man.

