While the administration itself normally plans events related to diversity on campus, the Diversity Assistants will do so as well, with “race, socioeconomic class, gender identity, [and] sexuality” programming themes.

Namrata Basu, the co-leader of the program and a junior Math major at Bryn Mawr, told Campus Reform in an interview that students came up with the idea for the program, and that it’s especially needed in “this political climate.”

“We talk about racism, gender, sexuality, elitism, ethnicity among other things,” she said, adding that she hopes to have “conversations with people who don’t agree with us,” because Bryn Mawr is a “very different” environment from where most students grew up, suggesting that not all students come from the same cultural norms.

“We’re here to have conversations that may or may not be dinner table conversations for many students,” Basu said. “Students come from very different backgrounds and we’re here to facilitate conversations about that.”