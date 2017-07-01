Thank God. The way things are now, accusations are treated as facts and lives are ruined.

Via Washington Examiner:

On Thursday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced in a speech at George Mason University that her department is on a mission to improve upon the counter-productive Obama-era approach to sexual assault investigations on college campuses. The department’s efforts to craft better guidelines, DeVos said, will rely in part on a “notice-and-comment” process seeking feedback from the public. (I’ve taken the opportunity to pass along my own brief suggestions.)

In her remarks, DeVos shared stories both from survivors and falsely-accused students who were not well-served by the department’s previous approach, one that encouraged schools to adopt a “preponderance of evidence” standard for determining guilt but without any due process protections for the accused. The secretary, who has met with victims of sexual assault and victims of false accusations in recent months, spoke with clear compassion for both groups throughout her prepared remarks, likely aware that progressive feminists would accuse her of exhibiting insufficient empathy for survivors.

