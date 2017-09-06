This is a BIG storm. And it’s incredibly dangerous. It stands now at category 5 with 200+ mph winds. Don’t be stupid. Evacuate if you think you should. Don’t second guess yourself.

Via USA Today:

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Hurricane Irma poses the most significant threat to Florida in memory — and “this is the kind of storm that you read about in the history books,” said Bryan Norcross, senior hurricane specialist at The Weather Channel.

“This has the possibility of running up the peninsula and affecting every major city in the state. It’s not certain that that’s what’s going to happen, but it certainly is a possibility,” Norcross said Wednesday.

“We don’t know what is going to happen exactly. But we know what the range of possibilities is — and this is a situation where the top of that range is extraordinarily extreme,” he said. “This is the kind of storm that I always pictured when I read the history books about the great Florida hurricanes of the past and imagined how they would impact the modern state.”

Norcross has worked for The Weather Channel since 2010. Tuesday, he left his Miami Beach apartment and flew to the network’s Atlanta studios for around-the-clock Irma coverage.

