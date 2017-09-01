Good lord people.

Via Local 10:

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A fight broke out Tuesday night at a Home Depot store in North Miami as customers sparred about plywood during Hurricane Irma preparations.

There were long lines and limited materials at the store as South Florida residents scrambled to stock up on hurricane supplies.

Local 10 News was there as tensions boiled over between two customers.

“He just hit me,” Joshua Shempko told a Home Depot employee, pointing to another customer near the exit.

Shempko said the man hit him during a dispute about plywood.

