Via Campus Reform:

The University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter is facing backlash for repeatedly equating Zionism with white supremacy and fascism.

SJP had initially drawn attention for advertising an event called “Smashing Fascism: Radical Resistance Against White Supremacy,” in which it claimed that “there is no room for fascists, white supremacists, or Zionists” at the Illinois institution.

In a subsequent post the following day, September 2, the radical organization claimed that “the confluence of fascism and Zionism is becoming more obvious by the day,” citing Richard Spencer’s unwelcomed support of Zionism and linking to post from an anti-Zionist author.

“The consolidation of reactionary forces in the Trump era, however they refer to themselves as, compels us to look to the Palestinian struggle to show (as the author of this piece puts so well), ‘the beauty of resistance as we model and enact the change by coming together, to challenge and confront the great common foe,’” the post continues.

