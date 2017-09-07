They’re afraid to lose his vote. They don’t care about his guilt.

Via Free Beacon:

Senate Democrats are steering clear of Sen. Robert Menendez’s federal corruption trial, not answering questions on whether the New Jersey Democrat should resign if convicted.

Democrats have found various ways to avoid answering whether Menendez should resign his position if convicted, and some fear he may be found guilty but refuse to give up his seat, CNN reports. They are also aware that if Menendez resigns before New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie leaves office in January 2018, the Republican would choose a temporary replacement. How long that successor would stay in office depends on how close the appointment would come on the calendar to the state’s next election.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) and Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.), Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), and Ben Cardin (Md.) have all demurred when asked about the possibility of a Menendez conviction.

