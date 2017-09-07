Despicable.

Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (Ill.) is standing by his comments that President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, retired four-star Gen. John Kelly, is “a disgrace to the uniform he used to wear.”

Gutiérrez, a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, says his rebuke was directed at Kelly as a politician, and not as a general.

“The general is not a general today,” Gutiérrez told the Washington Examiner. “He’s a politician. He works for Donald Trump and now supports Donald Trump’s xenophobic, racist policies, and he’s carrying them out as his chief of staff. I’m not talking about him as a general; I’m talking about him as a politician.”

