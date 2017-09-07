So creepy.

Via NTK:

Liberal activist Simon Radecki threatened Sen. Pat Toomey’s (R-PA) with kidnapping at a town hall in the Lehigh Valley last Thursday night.

Audio in the above video had been redacted during the live broadcast, but reporters caught the entire exchange:

After thanking Mr. Toomey for appearing, Mr. Radecki said, “We’ve been here for a while. You probably haven’t seen the news. Can you confirm whether or not your daughter Bridget has been kidnapped?”

The ensuing four-second pause was punctuated by Mr. Toomey uttering “uhhhh,” before Mr. Radecki added, “The reason I ask is because that’s the reality of families that suffer deportation …”

The question led to Radecki’s arrest on charges of “disorderly conduct and disrupting a public meeting,” according to a report from The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

