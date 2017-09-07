There are few people better dressed than Melania, it’s hard to get around that. But when you name Michelle Obama whose clothes wear her, it’s a political message.

Via Daily Caller:

Vanity Fair celebrated the world’s royalty and celebrities in its annual Best Dressed List, published Wednesday.

Inductees included Prince Phillip, Queen Letizia of Spain, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, and of course, Barack and Michelle Obama.

This year’s list seems to overrepresent politicians and royalty. Sure some celebrities are to be expected – like Rihanna who’s been the face of Dior – but did Prince Phillip really deserve to be in this year’s running? He’s 96 and rarely in the public eye.

And where is Melania Trump? You know, the First Lady and also the Slovenian immigrant who was a fashion model until 2016?

Keep reading…