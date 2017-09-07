Scum.

Via Newsweek:

As Texas comes to terms with the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey, supporters of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) are calling on American jihadis to target relief centers for those displaced.

“To all the LM’s (lone mujahids) in the U.S.,” the message posted on Monday begins, using the term for “warrior” in Arabic, “pop down to Houston and drop in at any of the relief centers housing displaced people from the Houston floods, make sure to bring lots of supplies/gadgets/toys to see if you can help put any kuffs out of their misery,” continues the message, which was provided to Newsweek by radical-Islamist monitoring site Jihadoscope.

The term kuffs refers to the Arabic word “kuffar” or disbeliever. The message ends with emoji icons of an explosion, knife, bomb, gun and medical symbols, such as a pill and an injection.

