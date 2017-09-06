About time.

A temporary restraining order Wednesday spared a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from being taken down — just hours after the Dallas City Council signed off on the removal.

The vote to remove the Lee statue from its namesake park in the Dallas neighborhood of Oak Lawn passed 13-1 at midday Wednesday, with one council member abstaining.

Work began an hour later to remove the statue. A crane was moved into place and workers put straps over the sculpture to be removed. But their work was halted at 4:30 p.m. when a district court judge granted a temporary restraining order to the Texas division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

