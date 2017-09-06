Via Free Beacon:

President Trump will support a short-term debt-ceiling extension and funding the federal government for the next three months, CNBC reported.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R., Wis.) has said the three-month debt-limit increase was unworkable, but Democratic leaders such as New York senator Chuck Schumer and California congresswoman Nancy Pelosi supported the measure.

“Republican lawmakers in the room opposed Schumer and Pelosi’s push to extend the debt limit and fund the government for only three months, but Trump agreed to it,” the article states.

Keep reading…