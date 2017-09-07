You can’t yell ‘wolf’ in a crowded theater is the new battle cry.

Via Campus Reform:

A U.S. Representative from Maryland recently announced that he is planning to introduce legislation to police “hate speech” on college campuses.

According to The Diamondback, Representative Anthony Brown (D) announced plans at the University of Maryland to introduce the bill to fight hate speech and hate crimes, explaining that it would require public colleges and universities to have programs and initiatives that define for students “what is acceptable speech and what is not acceptable speech.”

Brown added that to “take away any excuse,” for an institution to not implement these programs aimed at defining hate speech, the government would give the institutions grant money.

Brown also said that he thinks there is a strong correlation between the election of President Trump and the increases in racism and anger that he claims are happening in portions of the white community.

The bill will also prohibit federal funds from going to a public college or university unless it proves to the Secretary of Education that it has “adopted and implemented a program to prevent and adequately respond to hate crimes within the jurisdiction of the institution or by students and employees,” according to Diverse Issues in Higher Education.

Diverse Issues talked to the UMD President Wallace Loh, who claimed that “fighting words” are not protected according to Supreme Court rulings in the past.

“The problem—in my view—is that the term ‘fighting words’ has been interpreted so narrowly it has to be an immediate threat of violence,” said Loh.

