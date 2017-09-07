Kim Jong Un schedules another missile test. Update to this story.

Via Politico:

Who would buy stock in a twice-defeated presidential candidate?

If the candidate under question is Hillary Clinton, that zealous buyer would be Peter Daou, one-time rocker, seasoned political blogger, former campaign adviser to John Kerry and Hillary Clinton, ambitious litigant, propagandist and internet entrepreneur. A couple of days ago, Daou launched his self-funded Verrit.com, a slavishly pro-Clinton site (endorsed by Hillary!) to carry on her failed crusade.

The derision greeting Verrit is so universal as to inspire sympathy for Daou, as Gizmodo, the Washington Post, Outline, New Republic, New York, The Ringer and others have broken its back with their snap judgments. “Verrit, a Media Company for Almost Nobody,” read one headline. “No One Asked for Verrit, But Here We Are,” stated another. “What Is Verrit and Why Should I Care? (Unclear; You Shouldn’t.),” said a third. “Peter Daou Continues to Embarrass Hillary Clinton,” asserted the best in show.[…]

Daou’s Clinton worship is beginning to resemble the adoration that New Deal romantics poured onto Eleanor Roosevelt in the 1950s. As any student of pop culture can tell you, an interval of five or 10 years must transpire before the attempted revival of an icon. Verrit is a sad nostalgia act, ahead of its time.

