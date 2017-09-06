All sound good, except perhaps for the Red Cross which has come under some scrutiny of late and question as to how much they are actually providing to the local people in disaster areas.

Via NY Post:

President Trump’s $1 million donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts will go to 12 separate organizations, including the Salvation Army and the Red Cross, the White House announced Wednesday.

The Salvation Army and the Red Cross will each receive $300,000, while Reach out America and Samaritan’s Purse will get $100,000 donations.

Trump and his wife, Melania, are also giving $25,000 to both the ASPCA and Catholic Charities.

“The President and First Lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and Federal, State, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas,” the White House statement reads.

Keep reading…