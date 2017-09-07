Shocking, that NBC is even reporting on the trial.

Via Daily Caller:

NBC News has published an article incorrectly claiming that New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez — who is on trial for corruption — is a Republican.

Menendez is actually a Democrat, yet in the lead of an article from Wednesday, NBC falsely identified him as a Republican. Confusingly, they later called him a Democrat in the same sentence.

The article appears to be a wire from the Associated Press, but the original piece on AP’s website does not feature the mistake, suggesting it was added in by NBC.

