Some idiot will test him.

Via Washington Examiner:

A Florida sheriff threatened Wednesday to jail fugitives that seek shelter from Hurricane Irma.

If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we’ll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail https://t.co/Qj5GX9XQBi— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

“If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we’ll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tweeted.

Judd, known to be a firebrand in Polk County, issued a series of tweets warning criminals of consequences if they are found at hurricane shelters. He also offered a stern warning to sex offenders.

We cannot and we will not have innocent children in a shelter with sexual offenders & predators. Period. https://t.co/DlhqjqFrkM— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

